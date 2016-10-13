China-led AIIB expects to have 85 members by end-2017 - president
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.
Oct 13 Bank Of Montreal :
* Bank of Montreal announces preferred share issue
* Bank of Montreal - announced a domestic public offering of $350 million of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset class B preferred shares series 38
* Bank of Montreal - preferred shares series 38 will be issued to public at a price of $25.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8 million dinars versus 8.2 million dinars year ago