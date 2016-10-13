Oct 13 Fenix Parts Inc
* Fenix parts announces preliminary second quarter 2016
revenue and provides update regarding second quarter form 10-Q
filing status
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue about $34 million
* Says company will provide full Q2 results upon completion
of Q2 form 10-Q
* Fenix Parts -delayed filing its quarterly report on form
10-Q for Q2 of 2016
* Fenix Parts Inc - recent receipt of a subpoena from
Chicago regional office of SEC requiring production of various
documents
* Fenix Parts Inc says company's receipt of a subpoena from
SEC does not mean that it has violated securities laws
* Says SEC inquiry appears to be focused on company's recent
change in its independent registered public accounting firm
* Fenix Parts Inc - management does not believe that inquiry
will have a material impact on co's financial condition, results
of operations or cash flow
