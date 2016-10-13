Oct 13 Medley Management Inc

* Medley management Inc. announces re-opening of public offering of Medley LLC notes due 2026

* Medley Management-co intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay a portion of outstanding indebtedness under Medley LLC's syndicated term loan

* Medley Management Inc - Medley LLC re-opened its registered public offering of 6.875% notes due 2026