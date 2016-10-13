Oct 13 Valeura Energy Inc
* Valeura Energy announces execution of transformational
transaction agreements in Turkey and underwritten private
placement of subscription receipts
* Valeura Energy - acquisition of its jv partner, Thrace
Basin Natural Gas Corporation (TBNGC), for US$22 million in cash
effective March 31, 2016
* Transatlantic Petroleum - concurrent with acquisition of
TBNGC, Valeura will sell deep rights on certain of Turkish jv
lands to Statoil Banarli Turkey
* Valeura Energy- sale of deep rights on certain joint
venture lands to Statoil Banarli Turkey b.v. For $15 million in
two tranches of US$12 million and US$3 million
* Valeura Energy - combination of acquisition of valeura's
jv partner, sale of deep rights to statoil and financing, is
expected to be accretive
* Valeura Energy - consideration for tbng acquisition will
consist of a cash payment at closing of about $18.5 million,
after estimated closing adjustments
* Valeura Energy - upon close of acquisition, co's
participating interest in shallow rights on tbng jv will
increase to 81.5% and co will become operator
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: