Oct 13 Hp Inc
* HP Inc. announces fiscal 2017 financial outlook
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.47 to $1.57 from
continuing operations
* Free cash flow outlook is in range of $2.3 to $2.6 billion
for fiscal 2017
* HP Inc. - announces additional share repurchase
authorization of $3 billion for future repurchases
* Expects to return 50%-75% of annual free cash flow to
shareholders through a combination of a robust dividend and
regular share buy backs
* HP Inc - increases planned quarterly dividend amount by 7%
* Anticipates generating cash flow from operations of
approximately $2.8 to $3.1 billion in fiscal 2017
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
