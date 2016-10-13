Oct 13 Hp Inc

* HP Inc. announces fiscal 2017 financial outlook

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.47 to $1.57 from continuing operations

* Free cash flow outlook is in range of $2.3 to $2.6 billion for fiscal 2017

* HP Inc. - announces additional share repurchase authorization of $3 billion for future repurchases

* Expects to return 50%-75% of annual free cash flow to shareholders through a combination of a robust dividend and regular share buy backs

* HP Inc - increases planned quarterly dividend amount by 7%

* Anticipates generating cash flow from operations of approximately $2.8 to $3.1 billion in fiscal 2017

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S