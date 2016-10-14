Italy - Factors to watch on May 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Oct 14 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc :
* Intellipharmaceutics announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.07
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
BANGKOK, May 16 The Facebook social media site was still available in Thailand on Tuesday after concerns arose that authorities would shut it down if Facebook did not take down content deemed threatening to national security.