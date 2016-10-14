Italy - Factors to watch on May 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Oct 14 Applied Dna Sciences Inc :
* Applied DNA Sciences appoints Robert B. Catell to its board of directors
* Appointment increases size of board to seven members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
BANGKOK, May 16 The Facebook social media site was still available in Thailand on Tuesday after concerns arose that authorities would shut it down if Facebook did not take down content deemed threatening to national security.