MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 16
DUBAI, May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 Sears Holdings Corp :
* Sears Holdings names Jason Hollar chief financial officer
* Sears Holdings Corp - prior to joining Sears Holdings, Hollar was at Delphi Automotive
* Sears Holdings Corp - Jason Hollar succeeds Robert Schriesheim as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.