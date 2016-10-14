MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 16
DUBAI, May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc :
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue $71.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.79 to $0.81
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc sees FY total comparable restaurant sales of minus 1.0% to minus 0.5%
* Qtrly total comparable restaurant sales decreased 3.0%
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Del Frisco's sees FY gross capital expenditures(before tenant allowances, inclusive of some expenditures related to 2017 openings)of $32 million to $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.