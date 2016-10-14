Oct 14 Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc

* Announces preliminary revenue, net income, adjusted net income, and adjusted EBITDA for third-quarter 2016 and updates full-year 2016 outlook

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.51

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $758 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.74 billion to $2.75 billion

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 7 percent

* Says company expects to report third-quarter 2016 net income of $70 million, or $0.51 per share

* Says third-quarter 2016 adjusted net income is expected to be $81 million, or $0.59 per share, versus $74 million

* Says company expects to report revenue of $758 million for quarter

* Company now expects adjusted EBITDA to range from $665 million to $675 million for FY

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $753.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $753.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $2.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S