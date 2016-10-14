Fashion retailer Rue21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.
Oct 14 KCG Holdings Inc :
* Reg-KCG releases september 2016 trade volumes
* KCG Holdings Inc - in market making, KCG averaged $28.9 billion dollar volume traded, 4.0 billion shares traded, and 3.5 million trades per day in u.s. Equities in sept
* KCG Holdings Inc - in global execution services, kcg institutional equities averaged 220.5 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day for sept
* KCG Holdings Inc - in global execution services, Sept KCG institutional equities averaged 220.5 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.
* Nikai meets China's Xi - Xinhua news agency (Adds Xinhua report on meeting with Xi, paragraph 4)