Fashion retailer Rue21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.
Oct 14 Wells Fargo & Co :
* Wells Fargo reports $5.6 billion in quarterly net income
* Q3 earnings per share $1.03
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly revenue rose 2 percent to $22.3 billion
* Quarter-end common equity Tier 1 ratio (fully phased-in) 10.7 percent versus 10.6 percent at previous quarter-end
* Qtrly total average loans of $957.5 billion, up $62.4 billion
* John Stumpf forfeited unvested equity awards valued at approximately $41 million
* Net interest income in Q3 2016 increased $219 million from Q2 2016 to $12.0 billion
* Quarter-end return on equity of 11.60 percent versus 11.70 percent at Q2-end
* Carrie Tolstedt has left company; will receive no severance; has forfeited unvested equity awards valued at approximately $19 million
* Qtrly net interest margin was 2.82 percent, down 4 basis points from Q2 2016
* Qtrly net charge-offs of $805 million, up $102 million from third quarter 2015
* Qtrly mortgage banking noninterest income was $1.7 billion, up $253 million from Q2 2016
* John Stumpf, Carrie Tolstedt will not receive a bonus for 2016
* Eliminated product sales goals for Retail Banking team members as of October 1, 2016
* Qtrly residential mortgage loan originations were $70 billion in Q3, up from $63 billion in Q2
* Qtrly net charge-offs were 0.33 percent of average loans (annualized), up from 0.31 percent
* Expanding scope of customer account review and remediation to include 2009 and 2010
* Independent directors have retained Shearman & Sterling law firm to assist in investigation
* "Implemented procedures to send customers a confirmation email approximately an hour after opening any deposit account"
* Wells fargo President and CEO Tim Sloan says "I am deeply committed to restoring trust of all of our stakeholders"
* Implemented procedures to send customers an acknowledgement letter after submitting a credit card application
* Q3 revenue view $22.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly nonperforming assets decreased $1.1 billion from Q2 2016 to $12.0 billion
* "We will continue to monitor impacts from recent sales practice settlements to our business activity levels."
* Total loans were $961.3 billion at September 30, 2016, up $4.2 billion from June 30, 2016
* Quarter-end total assets under management of $498 billion, up 4 percent from prior year
* Qtrly "credit results improved from prior period led by strong performance in consumer real estate and improvements in our oil and gas portfolio"
* Retail banking household cross-sell ratio as of aug 2016 of 6.25 products per household, compared with 6.33 year-over-year
* Maximum impact of 2.1 million potentially unauthorized accounts to reported cross-sell ratio metric in any one quarter was 0.02 products per household or 0.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
