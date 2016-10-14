Oct 14 First Bancshares Inc
* The First Bancshares Inc announces the acquisition of
Iberville Bank and Gulf Coast Community Bank and a private
placement of preferred stock
* First Bancshares Inc says it has agreed to acquire 100% of
common stock of Iberville Bank in an all-cash transaction
* First bancshares inc says it will pay A. Wilbert's Sons a
total of $31.1 million in cash
* Co says transaction is expected to be accretive in 2018,
first full year of combined operations
* Co says estimated acquisition and conversion related costs
are approximately $6.6 million on a pre-tax basis
* Co estimates annual pre-tax expense reductions associated
with transaction about 40% of Iberville Bank's annual
non-interest expenses
* Co says transaction is expected to have an earnback period
of approximately 4 years from completion of transaction
* First bancshares also entered into securities purchase
agreements to sell 3.6 million shares of mandatorily convertible
non-cumulative, perpetual preferred stock, series e
