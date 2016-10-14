Italy - Factors to watch on May 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Oct 14 Select Sands Corp
* Select Sands announces proposed non-brokered financing of common shares to raise up to $7.5 million
* Select sands corp says non-brokered private placement financing of common shares at a price of C$0.77 per share
* Says company will have option of increasing size of offering by up to 25% prior to closing
* Select Sands says private placement to fund purchase price of previously announced asset acquisition with Tutle Holding, purchase of Sandtown property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
BANGKOK, May 16 The Facebook social media site was still available in Thailand on Tuesday after concerns arose that authorities would shut it down if Facebook did not take down content deemed threatening to national security.