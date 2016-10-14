Oct 14 Taylor Devices Inc:

* Taylor Devices announces first quarter results

* Q1 sales $5.756 million versus $9.473 million

* Firm order backlog of $21.3 million at end of Q1 is down slightly from year end level of $21.5 million on May 31, 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06