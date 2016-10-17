Oct 17 Chinook Energy Inc

* Chinook Energy announces proposed distribution of shares of Craft Oil Ltd to Chinook shareholders and provides update in respect of Craft Oil Ltd.

* Says will undertake a plan of arrangement to effect distribution of all of common shares of Craft Oil Ltd

* Chinook Energy-its unit craft, has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell certain Alberta properties for gross proceeds of $13.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: