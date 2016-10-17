UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Chinook Energy Inc
* Chinook Energy announces proposed distribution of shares of Craft Oil Ltd to Chinook shareholders and provides update in respect of Craft Oil Ltd.
* Says will undertake a plan of arrangement to effect distribution of all of common shares of Craft Oil Ltd
* Chinook Energy-its unit craft, has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell certain Alberta properties for gross proceeds of $13.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.