Oct 17 Dril-Quip Inc

* Dril-Quip agrees to acquire TIW Corporation

* Dril-Quip Inc - deal for approximately $143 million

* Dril-Quip Inc - TIW is being acquired on a debt-free, cash-free basis

* Dril-Quip Inc - Dril-Quip intends to fund consideration with cash on hand

* Dril-Quip Inc - Dril-Quip anticipates synergies to be realized from this transaction

* Dril-Quip Inc - TIW revenue is expected to trough between $60 million and $70 million in 2016

* Dril-Quip Inc - TIW revenue expected to increase to between $80 million and $100 million by 2018

* Dril-Quip Inc - TIW EBITDA margins are expected to be similar to Dril-Quip's margins once synergies are realized