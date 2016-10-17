UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Hasbro Inc :
* Hasbro reports revenue, operating profit and net earnings growth for third quarter 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $2.03
* Q3 revenue $1.68 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.56 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hasbro inc - boys category revenues for Q3 increased 2 pct to $605.5 million
* Hasbro inc - games category revenues for q3 increased 13 pct to $409.5 million
* Hasbro inc - Q3 2016 U.S. and canada segment net revenues increased 16 pct to $932.8 million compared to $803.8 million in 2015
* Girls category revenues for Q3 increased 57 pct to $462.0 million.
* Preschool category revenues for Q3 declined 8 pct to $202.8 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.