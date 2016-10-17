UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Alon Usa Energy Inc :
* Alon USA Energy, Inc. announces receipt of proposal to purchase its outstanding common stock
* Alon announces receipt of proposal to purchase its outstanding common stock
* Special committee intends to consider Delek's proposal and determine how to respond
* Special committee has retained J.P. Morgan as its financial advisor
* Alon - proposal from Delek US holdings was submitted to a committee of members of board of directors of Alon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.