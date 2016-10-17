BRIEF-Al Fujairah National Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 3 million dirhams versus 2.3 million dirhams year ago
Oct 17 Patriot National Inc -
* Patriot National awarded turnkey BPO services contract from Ashmere Insurance Company
* Patriot National Inc - "Over next 36 months, we expect contract to generate over $100 million in written premium to be serviced by Patriot" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 group revenue 1.08 billion rupees versus 1 billion rupees year ago