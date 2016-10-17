UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 AECOM -
* AECOM awarded contract to build Faraday future's $1 billion North American electric car manufacturing plant
* AECOM project has an approximate construction value of $500 million and will be included in AECOM's backlog for Q4 of fiscal year 2016
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.