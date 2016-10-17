UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - topline results for three phase 2 clinical trials for ZYN002 are on track for 1h17
* Zynerba - phase 1 clinical trial for zyn001 is expected to begin in 1h17
* Phase 2 clinical trials are now planned to begin during second half of 2017
* Zynerba - phase 2 clinical trials in patients with fragile X syndrome (FXS) are on track to begin before end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.