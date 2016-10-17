Oct 17 Opus Bank

* Opus Bank announces loan charge-offs will impact third quarter earnings

* Sees Q3 2016 loss per share about $0.05

* Earnings for Q3 2016 will include a $0.59 per diluted share impact from loan charge-offs

* Opus Bank - total nonperforming assets down 44 pct to $44.8 million, as of Sept 30 versus $79.4 million, as of June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: