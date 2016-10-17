BRIEF-Al Fujairah National Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 3 million dirhams versus 2.3 million dirhams year ago
Oct 17 Opus Bank
* Opus Bank announces loan charge-offs will impact third quarter earnings
* Sees Q3 2016 loss per share about $0.05
* Earnings for Q3 2016 will include a $0.59 per diluted share impact from loan charge-offs
* Opus Bank - total nonperforming assets down 44 pct to $44.8 million, as of Sept 30 versus $79.4 million, as of June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 group revenue 1.08 billion rupees versus 1 billion rupees year ago