BRIEF-Al Fujairah National Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 3 million dirhams versus 2.3 million dirhams year ago
Oct 17 Ameris Bancorp :
* Ameris Bancorp reports record net income for third quarter 2016
* Q3 revenue rose 18.7 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ameris Bancorp - net interest income for q3 of 2016 totaled $58.0 million, an increase of 20.6 pct versus $48.1 million reported for Q3 of 2015
* Ameris Bancorp - higher levels of net interest income resulted mostly from growth in average loans outstanding of about $1.2 billion since Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 group revenue 1.08 billion rupees versus 1 billion rupees year ago