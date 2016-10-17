Oct 17 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron and Teva provide update on fasinumab clinical development programs

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA has placed phase 2B study in chronic low back pain on clinical hold

* Regeneron - FDA requested amendment of study protocol after observing case of adjudicated arthropathy in a patient receiving high dose fasinumab

* Regeneron- A separate agreement with co , Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma has exclusive development, commercial rights to fasinumab in Japan, Korea ,9 countries