UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Regeneron and Teva provide update on fasinumab clinical development programs
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA has placed phase 2B study in chronic low back pain on clinical hold
* Regeneron - FDA requested amendment of study protocol after observing case of adjudicated arthropathy in a patient receiving high dose fasinumab
* Regeneron- A separate agreement with co , Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma has exclusive development, commercial rights to fasinumab in Japan, Korea ,9 countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.