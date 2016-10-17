UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Sierra Metals Inc :
* Sierra Metals reports record third quarter 2016 production results
* Sierra Metals Inc qtrly total of 536,553 tonnes processed; a 19 pct increase from Q3 2015 production
* Qtrly silver equivalent production of 3.2 million ounces; a 25 pct increase from Q3 2015 production
* Sierra - Qtrly silver equivalent production of 3.2 million ounces; a 25 pct increase from Q3 2015 production
* Sierra - Qtrly copper equivalent production of 21.3 million pounds; a 25 pct increase from q3 2015 production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.