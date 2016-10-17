WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 17 Rogers Communications Inc :
* Rogers communications reports third quarter 2016 results
* Rogers Communications Inc qtrly total revenue $3,492 million versus $3,384 million
* Q3 basic EPS $0.43
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.88, revenue view C$3.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rogers - Qtrly net additions of 39,000, up 15,000 year on year
* Rogers - Qtrly postpaid churn down 5 basis points
* Rogers - Qtrly postpaid net additions of 114,000, up 37,000 year on year
* Rogers - are no changes to consolidated guidance ranges for revenue, adjusted operating profit, free cash flow which were provided on January 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.