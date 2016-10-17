UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
Oct 17 Accuride Corp
* Accuride Corp announces preliminary third quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $535 million to $545 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $125 million
* Revised its full-year 2016 revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance
* Accuride Corp revises downward full-year 2016 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance
* Accuride Corp's preliminary results and revised 2016 guidance exclude results of recently divested brillion iron works business.
* FY2016 revenue view $584.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $139.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Accuride's 2016 free cash flow seen at $2 million to $6 million, excluding about $10 million of negative free cash flow related to brillion prior to divestiture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.