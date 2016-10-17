UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals receives approval from German regulatory authorities to conduct Pennsaid 2 pct phase 3 trial for treatment of acute ankle sprains
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - topline results are expected to be available in Q2 2017
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - 130 patient trial will be conducted in germany commencing this month
* Says trial is intended to support regulatory applications for marketing approval of pennsaid 2 pct in E.U., Canada and Australia
* Says it is in ongoing discussions with a number of potential international licensing partners
* Trial will cost approximately CDN$1.5 million spread over second half of 2016 and first half of 2017
* Nuvo - in ongoing discussions with potential international licensing partners that have commercial capabilities to effectively market Pennsaid 2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.