Oct 17 Amc Networks Inc

* RLJ Entertainment and amc networks form strategic partnership for streaming services

* RLJ - AMC has invested $65 million in form of loans to rlj entertainment

* RLJ - RLJ board of directors unanimously approved transaction

* RLJ - AMC has received warrants which, if exercised, would provide AMC Networks with at least 50.1 pct of outstanding RLJ Entertainment stock