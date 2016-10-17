UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Rockwell Diamonds Inc -
* Q2 revenue fell 36 percent to C$13.4 million
* Says net loss of $0.6 million compared to 1.1 million profit for prior year
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc - "Inventory levels remain high in polished market, a result of large purchases of rough diamonds during first half of 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.