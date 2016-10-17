UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Constellation Brands Inc -
* Constellation Brands Inc says agreement with Charles Smith Wines LLC to acquire Charles Smith Wines collection of five super and ultra premium wines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.