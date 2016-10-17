UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Lipocine Inc
* Lipocine completes post action meeting with FDA for LPCN 1021 new drug application
* Lipocine inc - purpose of FDA meeting was to review complete response letter and to determine actions needed to achieve approval of LPCN 1021
* Says in response to FDA's letter, Lipocine proposed a dosing regimen based on analyses of existing data
* Lipocine Inc - FDA noted that while co's proposed dosing regimen might be acceptable, validation in a clinical trial would be needed prior to resubmission
* Says as a result, Lipocine has submitted new dosing validation clinical study protocol to FDA
* Says FDA has agreed to review protocol through a special protocol assessment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.