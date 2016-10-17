UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :
* Osisko announces TSX approval for normal course issuer bid
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says under terms of NCIB program, Osisko may acquire up to 5.3 million of its common shares
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says repurchases under NCIB program may commence on Oct 24, 2016 and will terminate on Oct 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.