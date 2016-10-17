Oct 17 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :

* Osisko announces TSX approval for normal course issuer bid

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says under terms of NCIB program, Osisko may acquire up to 5.3 million of its common shares

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says repurchases under NCIB program may commence on Oct 24, 2016 and will terminate on Oct 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: