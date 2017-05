Oct 17 WSFS Financial Corp

* WSFS announces strategic acquisition of West Capital Management

* WSFS Financial Corp - Matthew West will continue to serve as president of West Capital Management

* WSFS Financial Corp - all-cash transaction will be immediately accretive to EPS and ROA

* WSFS Financial - West Capital Management will continue to operate as West Capital Management and will be a subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation