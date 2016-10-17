UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
Oct 17 Northstar Realty Finance Corp
* Northstar Asset Management Group, Colony Capital and Northstar Realty Finance announce adoption of best-in-class corporate governance policies, amendments to merger agreement and shareholder support for transaction
* Northstar Realty Finance Corp - Colony Northstar's board will include two new independent directors
* Northstar Realty Finance Corp - as per amendment, Colony Northstar's board will now be comprised of 10 directors
* Northstar Realty - per amendment, NSAM will pay its pre-closing stockholders a special cash dividend of $228 million (approximately $1.16 per share)
* Northstar Realty - Colony Northstar to implement a plan for executive compensation substantially similar to Colony's existing compensation program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)