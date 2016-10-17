BRIEF-JACCS changes acquisition date of MPMF to May 17
* Says it has changed the acquisition date of PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPMF) to May 17 from April 28
Oct 17 Regions Financial Corp -
* Regions Bank acquires affordable housing syndication and asset management businesses from First Sterling Financial Inc
* Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed
* Says Regions Bank will maintain First Sterling's New York operations and all of its employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue 6.5 million rupees versus 5.4 million rupees year ago