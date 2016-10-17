UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Ferro Corp :
* Ferro further expands its colors solutions business: announces acquisition of two businesses
* Ferro Corp - deal for approximately $60 million
* Ferro Corp - signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of stock of Belgium-based Cappelle pigments for EUR50.5 million
* Ferro Corp - over next 12 to 24 months, between two businesses, expect to realize commercial and operating synergies of $3 million to $4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.