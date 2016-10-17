Oct 17 (Reuters) -

* Columbia Property Trust Inc - Columbia Property Trust sells suburban Denver building for $19.5 million

* Columbia Property Trust Inc - It has exited Denver market with sale of a vacant suburban office in Englewood, Colorado, to Toastmasters International

* Columbia Property Trust Inc - The sale is in line with Columbia's previously announced plan to dispose of roughly $700 million to $1 billion of assets in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: