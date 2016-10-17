UPDATE 1-Japan Post sees profit turnaround this year, amid search for acquisition targets
* Insurance unit profit up 4 pct in FY16/17 (Adds earnings results and for banking, insurance unit)
Oct 17 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp :
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces new acquisition in the Buffalo, New York MSA
* Acquisition of new 338,584 square foot industrial building located at Hamburg, NY, at purchase price of $35.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Insurance unit profit up 4 pct in FY16/17 (Adds earnings results and for banking, insurance unit)
* Says it has taken out a loan of 0.14 billion yen from Shinhan Bank Japan, at the interest rate of 2.2 percent