Oct 17 Multi Packaging Solutions International
Ltd
* Multi Packaging Solutions announces the redemption of
senior notes, including the closing of a new incremental term
loan d, repricing of outstanding euro tranche b term loans and
sterling tranche b term loans and upsizing of revolving credi
* Multi Packaging Solutions International -new amended and
restated credit facility provides for increase in revolving
facility from $50 million to $70 million
* Multi Packaging Solutions International - proceeds of new
term loan d were used to redeem outstanding senior notes as well
as pay related fees,expenses
* Multi Packaging Solutions International - us$ revolving
facility expires on August 15, 2018 and GBP revolving facility
expires on September 30, 2019
