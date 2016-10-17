Oct 17 Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd

* Multi Packaging Solutions announces the redemption of senior notes, including the closing of a new incremental term loan d, repricing of outstanding euro tranche b term loans and sterling tranche b term loans and upsizing of revolving credi

* Multi Packaging Solutions International -new amended and restated credit facility provides for increase in revolving facility from $50 million to $70 million

* Multi Packaging Solutions International - proceeds of new term loan d were used to redeem outstanding senior notes as well as pay related fees,expenses

* Multi Packaging Solutions International - us$ revolving facility expires on August 15, 2018 and GBP revolving facility expires on September 30, 2019