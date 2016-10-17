UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Visa Inc
* Visa announces CEO succession plan
* Says Alfred F. Kelly Jr appointed CEO
* Says succession will be effective December 1, 2016, when Scharf will step down and Kelly will assume CEO position
* Says Scharf will serve as an advisor to Kelly beginning December 1, 2016 for several months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.