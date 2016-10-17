Oct 17 Visa Inc

* Visa says Charlie Scharf to resign as CEO effective December 1; Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Named CEO

* Says Scharf will serve as an advisor to Kelly beginning December 1, 2016 for several months