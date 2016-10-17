Oct 17 Gigpeak Inc
* Gigpeak reports record revenue and enhanced overall
financial performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $16 million to $16.2 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 45 percent
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $59 million
* Q3 revenue $15.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $15.5 million
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 revenue view $15.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
