Oct 17 Metabolix Inc
* Metabolix names Yield10 Bioscience Management team;
provides update on strategic restructuring and cash position
* Metabolix -CEO Joseph Shaulson is stepping down and will
provide transition support to management team through end of
2016
* Metabolix Inc- Shaulson will also remain on company's
board of directors
* Metabolix -ceased pilot production of biopolymer
materials,reached agreements with biopolymer pilot production
facilities regarding termination of services
* Metabolix-Estimates cash on hand with expected cash
receipts from outstanding government research grants to be
sufficient for operations into q4 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: