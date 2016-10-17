BRIEF-Japan Rental Housing Investments to purchase 3 properties for 4.02 bln yen
* Says it will purchase three real estate properties for 4.02 billion yen in all
Oct 17 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.26
* Q3 revenue $108.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says annualized net charge-offs for Q3 of 2016 were 6.69 percent of average owned portfolio as compared to 6.27 percent for Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will purchase three real estate properties for 4.02 billion yen in all
DUBAI, May 15 Dubai-listed conglomerate Gulf General Investment Co(GGICO) said on Monday it expected to complete a restructuring of around 2.36 billion dirhams ($643 million) in loans by next month.