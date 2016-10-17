Oct 17 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 revenue $108.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Says annualized net charge-offs for Q3 of 2016 were 6.69 percent of average owned portfolio as compared to 6.27 percent for Q3 of 2015