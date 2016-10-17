BRIEF-Japan Rental Housing Investments to purchase 3 properties for 4.02 bln yen
* Says it will purchase three real estate properties for 4.02 billion yen in all
Oct 17 Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc
* ELS reports third quarter results
* Q3 revenue rose 7.7 percent to $226.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.83
* Equity Lifestyle Properties - for quarter ended September 30, 2016 normalized funds from operations increased to $77.2 million, or $0.83 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Dubai-listed conglomerate Gulf General Investment Co(GGICO) said on Monday it expected to complete a restructuring of around 2.36 billion dirhams ($643 million) in loans by next month.