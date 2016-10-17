Oct 17 Entercom Communications Corp
* Announces bank meeting and proposed debt refinancing
* Expects to enter into a new $520 million senior secured
credit facility
* Expects to use substantially all of proceeds of term loan
to refinance existing senior secured bank debt of $225 million
* Says credit facility composed of $60 million revolving
credit facility with 5 year maturity, $460 million term loan b
with 7 year maturity
* Says expects to use all of proceeds of term loan to call
$220 million in 10.5 percent senior subordinated notes,
including related call premium
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: