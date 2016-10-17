Oct 18 Wintrust Financial Corp :

* Wintrust Financial Corporation reports record third quarter 2016 net income, an increase of 38% over prior year, and year-to-date 2016 net income of $152.3 million, an increase of 26% over prior year

* Q3 earnings per share $0.92

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $ 184.6 million versus $ $165.5 million

* Wintrust Financial Corp - expect continued growth and momentum in all areas of business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: