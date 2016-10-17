BRIEF-Japan Rental Housing Investments to purchase 3 properties for 4.02 bln yen
* Says it will purchase three real estate properties for 4.02 billion yen in all
Oct 18 Wintrust Financial Corp :
* Wintrust Financial Corporation reports record third quarter 2016 net income, an increase of 38% over prior year, and year-to-date 2016 net income of $152.3 million, an increase of 26% over prior year
* Q3 earnings per share $0.92
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income $ 184.6 million versus $ $165.5 million
* Wintrust Financial Corp - expect continued growth and momentum in all areas of business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Dubai-listed conglomerate Gulf General Investment Co(GGICO) said on Monday it expected to complete a restructuring of around 2.36 billion dirhams ($643 million) in loans by next month.