Oct 17 SPX Flow Inc
* Announces preliminary third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $467 million
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 to $0.35
* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.10 to $0.15
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $496.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says preliminary Q3 results reflect deceleration of short
cycle industrial orders at outset of Q3, delayed shipments in
power and energy segment
* In light of Q3 preliminary results and order trends,
company currently reassessing Q4 expectations
