Oct 17 Enviva Partners Lp
* Enviva Partners, Lp receives offer to acquire Sampson
production plant
* Enviva says partnership currently expects final purchase
price to be between $170 million and $180 million
* Enviva says transaction also includes a 15-year, 95,000
MTPY off-take contract with Hancock JV and a third-party
shipping contract
* Says Sampson plant is expected to produce about 500,000
MTPY of wood pellets in 2017
* Enviva says Sampson plant is expected to reach its full
production capacity of about 600,000 mtpy in 2019
* Enviva says Sampson plant is expected to generate
incremental adjusted EBITDA of about $22 million for 2017
* Sampson plant expected to generate incremental adjusted
EBITDA of about $27 million once full production capacity is
achieved
